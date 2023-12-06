When Kate Upton ascended elegance to new heights with a $41,000 Hermès Rose Epsom Kelly Sellier

Two years ago, Kate Upton, the actress, model, and wife of Houston Astros star Justin Verlander, shared two photos on her Instagram, comparing different elevator looks.

In one photograph, she sparkled in a glamorous, boss-lady style for a Harper's Bazaar photoshoot shot by Terry Richardson. In the other image, she took a mirror selfie in a comfortable, relaxed setting.

Kate Upton wore a beige-core outfit paired with pops of colorful add-ons. The focal point of her glamorous look was the limited edition Hermes Feu Epsom Leather Palladium Finish Kelly Sellier 28cm Orange bag with gold hardware, which is priced at $41,000 on 1stDibs.com.

Tonal stitching, two straps with a front toggle closure, a clochette with a lock and two keys, a single rolled handle, and a removable shoulder strap distinguish this Hermes Feu Epsom Leather bag.

The interior is lined with Feu chevre leather and includes one zip pocket with a Hermes-engraved pull and one open pocket on the opposite side.

Kate Upton's simple yet classy glam look was clear as she flaunted her flowing blonde hair and donned a stunning bodycon suit paired with beautiful gloves and a classic bunny brim hat.

She quoted her post:

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton vowed right after the 2016 World Series

The couple's love story is just as wonderful as their fashion choices. They engaged in 2016 and had a beautiful wedding the next year, right after Justin Verlander won the World Series with the Houston Astros. Their family grew in 2018 when their daughter, Genevieve, was born.

During the awards ceremony, Kate Upton presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Sam and Libby Edelman. She wore a black gown and gold Sam Edelman shoes, highlighting her long-standing relationship with the shoe designers.

Seeing the Edelman couple at the "Shoe Oscars" displayed their fashion skills and highlighted their lasting love and support for each other in their personal and professional lives.

