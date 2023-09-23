When was the last time Yankees made playoffs? Exploring Bronx Bombers' postseason history amid faltering season

The New York Yankees last made the MLB playoffs in 2022, where they lost the American League Championship Series. They've been in the playoffs a total of 58 times in their 121 seasons. The Yankees last missed the playoffs in 2016 and have maintained a consistent presence in the playoffs since then.

In 2022, they beat the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Divisional Series but lost to the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series. The Bronx Bombers have a slim chance of securing a wild card spot in the American League this season.

Despite their strong ambitions and Aaron Judge's leadership, the team has struggled to maintain consistency, experienced both highs and lows and failed to create an exceptional winning streak.

While the Yankees supposedly have less than a 2% chance of making the postseason, they are theoretically still in the running. They are seven games off the final wild card spot, making the odds very long.

It's been 30 years since the New York Yankees' last losing season

The New York Yankees are not accustomed to losing. There are always high expectations on them and was no different coming into the 2023 season. But this season has not gone according to the plan due to injuries and the underperformance of key players.

Since their streak of four victories in six years came to an end in 2000, they've only won one World Series trophy. However, that doesn't mean the Yankees haven't been competitive in the intervening years.

Since 1992, when Buck Showalter, a rookie manager, helped the Yankees improve by five wins to 76-86, they have not finished below .500.

The Bronx Bombers will have a difficult time accepting their fate during this terrible season, but if some decent deals are done after the 2023 campaign, they should be able to bounce back stronger next year.