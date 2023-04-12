Late MLB Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle's widow, Merlyn Mantle, finally spoke up about the baseball great's covert affairs in October 1996, a year after his passing.

As reported by the Daily News in 2010, Merlyn spoke about the painful reality of being disrespected at home:

"He never respected women. He demonstrated it in the ladies he chose for his one-night stands, in the crude way he talked and acted in front of women when he drank. And in the way he treated me, with too much credit for raising our sons and too little for being an adoring and faithful wife."

Merlyn, who passed away in 2009, was content to be the mother of their children and the spouse of an MLB player.

Mickey Mantle's bad lifestyle shook the MLB world

Merlyn exposed her husband's irresponsible lifestyle when she emerged from the shadows, which shocked the MLB community.

"At first, he used to do one-night stands," she recalled speaking about Mantle's unfaithfulness. "At the last, he would set them up in apartments. The only thing I asked was, `Don't bring them here to Dallas.' This is where I live; this is my town; my friends are all here. I don't want to go to a place that the family goes for dinner, and he's there with some broad. I think he respected that most of the time."

Merlyn Mantle and Greer Johnson, Mantle's agent, got into a legal dispute over who had the right to auction off Mantle's possessions after he passed away on August 13, 1995.

Mickey Mantle played for the New York Yankees from 1951 to 1968, where he spent the entirety of his MLB career. On March 1, 1969, he declared his resignation from the MLB. With 88.2% of the vote on the first ballot, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974.

