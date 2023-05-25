Former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies star Lenny Dykstra has been open about his use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) throughout his career. In a 2016 interview with Bleacher Report, Dykstra recounted the beginning of his PED-usage journey.

He said that he first heard about PEDs from a teammate, who told him that they could help him improve his on-field performance. Dykstra was initially hesitant, but eventually decided to give them a try.

In the interview, Lenny Dykstra opened up about why he resorted to PED.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I started because I had to. I was too small. I didn't forget how to hit. I was too weak."

The player said that he started taking PEDs in 1989, and immediately saw results. He hit .300 with 25 home runs and 86 RBIs that season, and was named to the All-Star team for the first time.

Dykstra continued to use PEDs throughout his career, and went on to win a World Series title with the Phillies in 1993. He retired from baseball in 1996, and he has since been open about his PED use.

He also spoke about the physical and mental toll that PED use took on him, saying that he experienced mood swings, anxiety, and depression. He also said that he had trouble sleeping and that he had lost his appetite.

Dykstra said that he eventually decided to stop using PEDs in 1996. He said that he was tired of feeling sick all the time and that he wanted to get his life back on track.

His story is a reminder that PED use can have a devastating impact on a person's life. He is one of many former baseball players who have spoken out about the dangers of its use.

It is important to remember that PED use is not a harmless shortcut to success. It can have serious consequences for both physical and mental health.

Lenny Dykstra's journey in MLB

29 Apr 1993:Outfielder Lenny Dykstra of the Philadelphia Phillies stands on the field during a game against the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California.

Lenny Dykstra is a former baseball center fielder. He made his MLB debut for the New York Mets and retired with the Philadelphia Phillies. He was a three-time All-Star and won a World Series championship with the Mets in 1986. However, his post retirement life has been plagued with financial and legal troubles.

Poll : 0 votes