Mallory Pugh has been into sports ever since she was a child. With her father playing football and her mother a long-distance runner, it is safe to say that athleticism runs in her genes.

When asked about her first soccer memory in a 2019 interview with Soccer.com, Pugh discussed kicking a ball over the goalpost with her father:

"We went to the field, I was with my dad and I remember I kicked the ball over the goal, and I was like 'Dad did you see that!'"

Mallory started playing soccer when she was four years old. Growing up, she considered her elder sister Brianna to be her inspiration and the reason behind her knack for the sport. She admitted that the former Brazilian phenom Ronaldinho was her all-time favorite player as a child:

"Ronaldinho was my favorite soccer player growing up."

Mallory Pugh has multiple talents

In the same interview with Soccer.com, Mallory Pugh revealed that she can also sing opera.

In another video with JWS, Mal admitted she likes singing a lot and believes she can sing different kinds of music.

"I can sing opera, and no I'm not gonna do it, there's a video on YouTube everyone can go look up."

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson of the MLB are among the most idolized sports power couples in recent years.

Pugh is a key player on the United States Women's National Team, whereas Dansby is a shortstop for the Chicago Cubs. Last December, Swanson signed a $177 million contract for seven years with the Cubs.

The couple exchanged wedding vows in December 2022 and have gone from strength to strength.