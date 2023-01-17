In 2009, Manny Ramirez received a 50-game suspension. Two years later, when he tested positive for the second time in his career, he received another suspension.

He denied allegations of performance-enhancing drug use following his expulsion from the Australian Baseball League. The 12-time All-Star refuted those allegations and stated that his release was caused by an oblique ailment, reported Sports Boston in 2021.

"If it was something drug-related, you think it would not have come out, and [stories about], 'This guy tests positive for this and that?' I just got released from the team because I got injured and I can't participate in the games. Like everybody, your emotions get down [when you're released], but you've got to move on.''

Since leaving the major leagues in 2011, Manny Ramirez has played baseball all over the world, making stops in the Dominican Republic, Japan, and Australia.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Manny Ramirez was suspended 150 games for PED use and damaged his team's chances of winning by being off team. Huge separator. Manny Ramirez was suspended 150 games for PED use and damaged his team's chances of winning by being off team. Huge separator.

Ramirez's beautiful MLB career was marred by PED usage.

PEDs brought Manny Ramirez's downfall

Two positive tests for performance-enhancing substances in Manny's past will undoubtedly be crucial in determining whether or not he is inducted into Cooperstown.

He has a different perspective on PED use than many other athletes who regret using them. Three years ago, Ramirez told reporters at a charity event in 2022 that the encounter helped him "grow up."

“I think everything happens for a reason and everything is working for the good," he said at the time. "I’m in a better place than I ever been even when I was playing, so I don’t regret it because it made me grow up.”

Ramirez is known for his amazing technique and power with the bat. He was one of 28 players to hit 500 home runs in a career and was a nine-time Silver Slugger winner. His 29 playoff home runs in MLB history and his 21 grand slams rank third all-time.

Manny Ramirez took part in twelve All-Star Games, including a streak of eleven consecutive matches that began in 1998 and lasted the entirety of his stint with the Red Sox.

He became an All-Star in 1995.

