In her revealing memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," renowned singer Mariah Carey delved into the details of her short-lived yet significant relationship with baseball star Derek Jeter.

Carey and Jeter first crossed paths at an Armani party in the late 1990s, when her marriage with Tommy Mottola was already crumbling. Initially unimpressed by the baseball star, Carey admitted that he didn't possess the typical New York suaveness she was accustomed to, jesting about his pointy shoes.

However, their conversation took an intriguing turn when Jeter discussed his mixed heritage, which resonated with Carey as a fellow biracial individual. Suddenly, Jeter transformed from someone "pedestrian" into a captivating figure resembling Prince Charming.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following their initial meeting, Carey and Jeter clandestinely exchanged contact information and embarked on a discreet form of communication via text messages.

After successfully navigating the complex process of finalizing her divorce, Carey wasted no time in pursuing a future with Jeter.

Despite the intensity of their emotions and the transformative nature of their time together, Carey and Derek Jeter ultimately realized they were not destined for a lasting romance. The challenges inherent in maintaining a relationship between two high-profile individuals proved insurmountable. She said:

"He was in the right place at the right time, and he was there for the right purpose. DJ was a love in my life, not of my life."

Carey acknowledged that athletes and performers like themselves faced difficulties living up to each other's fantasies and reconciling their divergent lifestyles.

Did Derek Jeter date other women

American Century Championship - Round Two

Derek Jeter, the legendary former shortstop of the New York Yankees, was not only known for his exceptional skills on the baseball field but also for his high-profile romantic relationships.

Although the exact number of women he dated remains a mystery, it is believed that Jeter was linked to around 16 notable women in the public eye.

Throughout his dating history, Jeter's partners often hailed from the entertainment industry, including actresses, models and other prominent figures.

However, it is important to note that not all of these rumored relationships have been officially confirmed. Jeter preferred to keep his personal life private, rarely discussing his romantic involvements in public.

In 2016, Jeter decided to leave his bachelor days behind when he tied the knot with Hannah Davis, a renowned model. The couple now shares a happy marriage and children, embracing a more private lifestyle away from the spotlight.

While the exact extent of Derek Jeter's dating history may never be fully revealed, his relationships with these high-profile women undoubtedly added to his allure as one of baseball's most successful and celebrated athletes.

Poll : 0 votes