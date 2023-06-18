In the late 1990s, Mariah Carey and Derek Jeter captivated the world as two of the biggest stars in their respective fields.

Their relationship became a headline-grabbing story, particularly due to the fact that it began while Carey was still married to music executive Tommy Mottola.

However, as Mariah revealed in her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah," and in a candid conversation with Oprah Winfrey on "The Oprah Conversation", her time with Jeter played a crucial role in helping her break free from a controlling relationship.

In her memoir, Mariah briefly touched upon the deep connection she shared with Derek Jeter. She described intimate moments they shared, often finding solace on the rooftop, evading the watchful eyes of her driver as he was Tommy's spy

Her assistant played a pivotal role in facilitating their clandestine meetings. Mariah candidly expressed that her then-husband, Tommy Mottola, possessed the power to destroy anyone, including herself, and thus she felt compelled to hide these escapades from him.

Shared below is an excerpt from Mariah's memoir:

"We held onto our kiss...our arms didn't relax their embrace"

From Mariah's book

Derek and Mariah's affair lasted a while

Recent Relationships of Derek and Mariah

One incident Mariah recounted in her book involved a visit to a pizzeria where she had arranged to meet Derek. Her assistant assisted her in evading the watchful gaze of Tommy's spy, her driver.

As they anxiously waited for Derek's arrival, Mariah seized an opportunity to slip away unnoticed, eager to protect both their reputations and honor the boundaries of her marriage.

Throughout their relationship, Mariah and Derek both recognized the importance of respecting the commitments they had made to others.

They were careful not to cross any lines that would compromise the sanctity of Mariah's marriage. Despite the deep connection they felt, they understood the importance of navigating their feelings responsibly.

The significance of Mariah's relationship with Derek Jeter extended beyond mere romantic involvement. For Mariah, it became a turning point—a catalyst for her to break free from a controlling and stifling marriage.

Her experiences with Derek allowed her to glimpse a world outside the confines of her toxic relationship, empowering her to eventually find the strength to pursue her own happiness.

Though Carey and Jeter's relationship was brief (they began dating in 1997 and broke up in 1998), it was clearly formative for the singer.

Carey confirmed the long-held fan theory that "The Roof" was about the start of her romance with Jeter, while also revealing that the track "My All" was inspired by the relationship.

On the latter, she depicts their first kiss on the rooftop of Jeter's apartment building.

As of now, Mariah Carey is currently dating Bryan Tanaka. On the other hand, Derek Jeter married Hannah Davis in 2016. Derek and Hannah are parents to three daughters and a son.

