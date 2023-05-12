Mark Teixeira was not surprised when it was found that his former teammate, Robinson Cano, took PEDs.

In 2018, Teixeira appeared for an interview on The Michael Kay Show and said that he wouldn't be surprised if Cano had deeper ties to the 2013 Biogenesis scandal:

"Robbie Cano's assistant was on the list for Biogenesis. Of course he had his assistant buy stuff for him. Alex Rodriguez got popped by Biogenesis and Melky got popped. They're his best friends. When someone gets lumped into that group, it's because there's evidence, there's a paper trail, there's a smoke trail."

The Biogenesis scandal broke the names of athletes taking Performace Enhancing Drugs. There were many MLB players whose names came up in association with the aforementioned clinic. One such name is Alex Rodriguez, who was also Cano's teammate.

Teixeira, who was with the Yankees from 2009 to 2016, and Cano, who played for the Yankees from 2005 to 2013, were teammates for five years. However, it seems like there is little camaraderie between them. Cano's assistant's name came up in the Biogenesis scandal, which ultimately linked Cano well to it as well.

Cano was suspended for 80 games in 2018 when he tested positive for Furosemide, a kind of diuretic that is banned by the MLB.

Mark Teixeira seemed sure that Cano was involved in the drug scandal. Robinson Cano was suspended on 15 May 2018 but got back on the field on 14 August the same year.

When Mark Teixeira said he wasn't surprised by Cano's actions despite his love for him

Mark Teixeira admitted that he was found of Robinson Cano later in the interview. However, he still was adamant about the fact that Cano was highly capable of taking PEDs. He may have believed that Rodriguez's influence was the reason for it.

"I really don't want to get into too much detail. I love Robbie. But, yeah, I'm just not surprised. I don't really want to go too much further. But I think a lot of people are kind of saying the same thing."

Teixeira ended his MLB career in 2016 with the Yankees. Robinson Cano played until 2022 before retiring.

