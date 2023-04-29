In 2013, Matt Garza, a former Texas Rangers pitcher, went on Twitter which rapidly turned misogynistic and horrified a lot of fans.

Garza, who used to play for the Rangers in 2013 went against Eric Sogard, a former Oakland Athletics infielder. During a game between the teams in the seventh innings, Sogard managed to perform a bunt. This was all that was needed for the Athletics to win with a 4-2 lead.

Garza took the loss very badly and went on a Twitter rant the following evening of the game. However, the rant didn't just target Sogard but also his wife, Kaycee. Garza tagged the infielder in a Twitter threat and made extremely offensive statements about Soagrd's wife and women in general.

"Childish is having your wife speak for you! Certain people can't shut their women up! Keep your woman out of it... Man's game ...So no place in Oakland to eat huh! Where I come from, if my wife spoke for me, so give me your his (expletive) back! It's a man's game and keep your trap shut!" - Garza said to Sogard

Matt Garza then also went on to tag Kaycee and went on to tell her to have her husband shut her up.

"Tell your husband to speak up so his wife doesn't have to do it for him...Chumps! Hahahah!" - Garza tagged Kaycee, Soagrd's wife.

Matt Garza went on to delete his Twitter posts after getting excessive hate because of their content.

Matt Garza issued a half-hearted apology to Eric Sogard and his wife

In August 2013, after making offensive tweets about Sogard and his wife, Matt Garza offered an apology that appeared half-hearted at best.

Garza went on to give a short statement right outside the Texas Rangers clubhouse. In a statement to reporters, he blamed his competitive spirit for the blow-up on Twitter.

“All I want to say is I let my competitive spirit cross outside the lines, and that shouldn’t happen. I let my passion, my fire carry over, and that’s not how this game should be played. And for that I apologize to the Sogards for anything that was said through my Twitter. That’s all I have. I regret what happened, and I’m just looking forward to a great game today.”

Matt Garza made no personal apology to Sogard and was asked if he would be speaking to the infielder alone. He replied that he doesn't plan to do so.

