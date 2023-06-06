In January 2023, former MLB star Jim Edmonds appeared on an episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. There, he claimed that his son Hart who he shares with his ex-wife Meghna King has periventricular leukomalacia but has never been officially diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Edmonds' statements about Hart's condition came first time since King revealed that their son had been diagnosed with cerebral palsy in October 2020.

However, Meghan King had a stern reply after her ex-husband Jim Edmonds questioned her comments about their son's medical history. She starred in a new episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast and slammed Edmonds saying:

“Hart has cerebral palsy, Jim. What kind of father doesn’t know that? It breaks my heart.”

According to King, Edmonds allegedly has not attended any specialty doctor's appointments for their son.

“When I say that, I mean neurologist, ophthalmologist, audiologist — he’s never gone to one IEP [Individualized Education Program] meeting,” she said. “None of that.”

King also claimed that the former MLB player has never asked to see medical records pertaining to Hart's recent diagnosis.

“He has access to them,” she continued. “He has access to the CP diagnosis. It has been given to all [Hart’s] schools, all his teachers. I have them printed out in Hart’s file sitting right next to me.”

"What a weekend with the littles. Aspens birthday on thanksgiving this year, and the boys were as crazy as ever. But we made it work." - Jim Edmonds

Jim and Meghan have been co-parenting their three children, Aspen, Hart and Hayes ever since their divorce in 2019.

Jim Edmonds and Meghan King: Relationship timeline

St. Louis Cardinals icon, Jim Edmonds; Real Housewives' of Orange County Star, Meghan King

Former MLB star Jim Edmonds met Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Meghan King in 2013. Finally, they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2014.

The couple produced three children together: a daughter named Aspen King Edmonds, born in 2016, and twin sons named Hayes and Hart Edmonds, born in 2018.

However, their marriage faced several challenges, including infidelity rumors and disagreements.

In June 2019, Meghan and Jim announced their separation after five years of marriage. Following their separation, there were public accusations and counter-accusations between the two regarding their relationship and parenting. The divorce proceedings were finalized in November 2019.

Since their divorce, both Jim Edmonds and Meghan King have moved on with their lives.

King tied the knot with lawyer Cuffe Biden Owens in October 2021. However, their marriage didn't last long as they separated a few months later.

On the other hand, Edmonds is happily married to Kortnie O'Connor. The pair tied the knot on September 25 in Italy.

