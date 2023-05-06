In 2012, Melky Cabrera was involved in a drug scandal. In order to get out of the whole situation, Cabrera planned a scheme straight out of a comedy show.

The former Yankees outfielder had tested positive for testosterone in one mandatory drug test of MLB. To cover up this mess, Cabrera went on to create a fictional website. This fictional website was set up to be the one that Cabrera would buy supplements from. Cabrera would have pulled the ruse that these supplements were the reason that he was tested for testosterone.

However, the scheme fell apart when Cabrera and his associates began to explain how his testosterone levels were high. His associates revealed that Cabrera was unaware of the fake website selling testosterone filled substances, and that Cabrera was completely innocent of ingesting steroids.

Melky Cabrera's team was trying to rely on a clause that pardoned an MLB player who was unaware that he has injected banned substances. A source to Cabrera later commented on the schemes unfolding as well to the Daily News.

"There was a product they said caused this positive," one source familiar with the case said of Cabrera's scheme. "Baseball figured out the ruse pretty quickly."

Cabrera was suspended for 50 games without pay when he tested positive for testosterone in his urine.

How the testosterone scandal and his subsequent suspension stole Melky Cabrera's title

Melky Cabrera was suspended in 2012 for 50 games while he was playing for San Francisco Giants. Even after his suspension was expired, Cabrera was put on the restricted list by the Giants. The Giants then went on to win the World Series Championship. However, because Melky Cabrera was put on the restricted list, he didn't participate in the succeeding matches.

Before Cabrera was suspended from the 2012 season, he had contributed to the Giants' immensely. He had 159 hits, 11 home runs, 10 triples, 60 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases.

Baseball Bros @BaseballBros Melky Cabrera announces his retirement after 15 MLB seasons Melky Cabrera announces his retirement after 15 MLB seasons 👏 https://t.co/5zvqC2fopg

Cabrera's batting average was second in the NL with a .346 average. He could have taken the NL batting title if he continued to play. Even though he was suspended for drug use, Cabrera requested that the MLB make him legible for the title.

