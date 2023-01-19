In November 2017, sports radio talk show host Michael Felger became a center-piece of controversy for making an offensive remark about former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay's tragic demise.

Roy was a licensed pilot and died when a plane he was flying crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off Tampa, Florida. Referring to Halladay's untimely death on his award-winning radio show, "Felger & Mazz," Felger passed hurtful comments instead of paying condolence.

Michael said:

"Wee, oh, woo, look I just landed on the water, everybody. I'm gonna tweet it. Splat. You're dead, with two kids. Moron."

Next, Felger faced harsh criticism for making inappropriate remarks regarding the unfortunate demise of Roy Halladay.

Understanding his mistake and insensitivity, Michael issued an apology a day later on the same show.

Here's what the radio talk show said:

"In a nutshell I would say that I feel bad about what happened on a lot of levels. I feel bad about what I said and how I conducted myself. To say it was over the top and insensitive is really stating the obvious. It was obviously those things.

"I could come in and say 'I apologize if I offended anyone,' but that's fake and hollow and everyone hates that, don't you? Isn't that the worst, when someone comes in and says that?"

He continued:

"Besides the only folks that I would really want to extend that to are the loved ones of Halladay. They're the ones dealing with enough right now not to have to have me come over the top and do what I did yesterday. So, sorry doesn't do that justice as it relates to them. That one's going to stick with me for a while, as it relates to them."

Errors will inevitably be made by people. But the real thing is admitting those errors and taking responsibility for them and certainly, Felger did it.

Pitcher Roy Halladay's MLB Journey

St Louis Cardinals v Philadelphia Phillies - Game 5

The late MLB pitcher Roy Halladay made his MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1998. After playing with the franchise until 2009, he was traded to Philadelphia and played with the Phillies until 2013.

Here are Halladay's career highlights and awards:

-8× All-Star (2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2008–2011)

-2× Cy Young Award (2003, 2010)

- Toronto Blue Jays No. 32 Retired

-Philadelphia Phillies No. 34 retired

