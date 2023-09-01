When Michael Harris II went wild in high school after watching soon-to-be Braves teammate Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 2018 NLDS grand slam

Recently, a video clip captured by no other than Braves center fielder Michael Harris II made its way onto Twitter. It shows Harris' response to Ronald Acua's grand slam during the Braves' 2018 victory over the Dodgers in Game 3.

Harris, still in high school then, is seen in the video dancing around and beaming with joy as Acua hits the ball into the Truist Park seats, resulting in an Atlanta Braves victory that night.

Since the occurrences depicted in the video, a lot has changed. Of course, Michael Harris himself is now a member of the Braves, having been promoted from the minors last season and taking over as the team's starting outfielder. Even though Harris had some issues in Atlanta's playoff loss to the Philadelphia Phillies the previous year, he still promises to be a key player in the team's future.

Michael Harris II's MLB career statistics

Michael Harris II, a professional baseball center fielder for the Atlanta Braves of MLB, was born in the United States on March 7, 2001. The Braves selected him in the third round of the 2019 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut with them in 2022 and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Harris was chosen for the main league roster on May 28, 2022, and debuted against the Miami Marlins later that day. Harris was unsuccessful in his first major league at-bat, but later in the same game, he registered his first hit, a single, and scored his first run.

Prior to teammate Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II was selected for the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year on November 14. Following Craig Kimbrel and Freddie Freeman in 2011, Harris and Strider were the second Braves to finish first and second for the award.