In 2016, Mike Clevinger came under fire after he made some disparaging and racist tweets on his Twitter account.

That same year, a tragedy struck in Charlotte, North Carolina, during Black Lives Matter protests. A shooting occurred during the day of the protests.

Clevinger, who was a reserve catcher for the Seattle Mariners, went on a now-deleted Twitter rant aimed at protesters. He even insulted Barack Obama, the former president of the United States. He said that the protesters should have been locked in jail.

“Black People beating whites when a thug got shot holding a gun by a black officer haha shit cracks me up! Keep kneeling for the anthem! BLM is pathetic once again. Obama, you are pathetic once again! Everyone involved should be locked behind bars like animals!”

The Seattle Mariners suspended the pitcher for the rest of the season without pay because of the comments he made. Mike Clevinger, however, started the 2016 season with the Cleaveland Indians and was with the team until 2020.

Mike Clevinger apologized for his racist Tweets right after a tragedy occurred

Following the his suspension for his racist tweets, Mike Clevinger issued an apology a few days later to Fox News.

In his statement, Clevinger tried to throw away all the responsibility for his actions by saying that he didn't mean the comments in a racist way.

“I am sickened by the idea that anyone would think of me in racist terms,” continued Clevenger’s statement. “My tweets were reactionary to the events I saw on the news and were worded beyond poorly at best and I can see how and why someone could read into my tweets far more deeply than how I actually feel.”

Following such a petty apology, not many were impressed by it. Cleavinger also got himself in legal trouble in 2023 when he went under MLB investigation. He allegedly abused his partner and 10-month-old daughter.

