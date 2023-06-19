In 2018, sports radio talk show host, Mike Francesa threw shade at Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani on Chris "Mad Dog" Russo's show High Heat.

Apparently, Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2018 with high expectations due to his exceptional skills as both a pitcher and a hitter. However, injuries had hampered his previous seasons, limiting his impact on the field.

"They are talking up this guy like crazy. And he hasn’t produced anything yet. Yankees are lucky they didn’t get him," said Francesa slamming Ohtani for bringing all the hype to the major league.

Diamond Digest @Diamond_Digest Shohei Ohtani, how it started vs how it's going:

However, in 2021, Ohtani finally had the opportunity to showcase his immense talent, and he made the most of it. He became the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as both a pitcher and a position player in the same season.

Additionally, he was named the American League's Most Valuable Player (MVP), becoming the first player in MLB history to win the award while excelling both as a pitcher and a hitter. Shohei also won the Silver Slugger Award as the best-hitting designated hitter in the American League.

Next, Ohtani became a highly sought-after player due to his remarkable performances as a two-way phenom and many teams may have regretted not having him on their roster.

Chicago Cubs star Marcus Stroman backed Shohei Ohtani

In November 2021, Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman found himself in the spotlight for his vocal support for baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani.

Stroman's endorsement of the talented Los Angeles Angels player came as the controversial interview of Mike Francesa taking shots at Ohtani resurfaced on Twitter.

"Athletes…never listen to these types of clowns. Chase your dreams and stay true to your self always. You can’t calculate work ethic or future production. I know some athletes allow negative energy to deter their career. Small talk always comes from small minds. BElieve in YOUrself," wrote Stroman quote-tweeting the Francesa's video.

Marcus Stroman @STR0

Shohei Ohtani's upcoming free agency has become the focal point of attention across the baseball landscape.

As the 2023 season nears its conclusion, the excitement and anticipation surrounding Ohtani's upcoming free agency are reaching unprecedented levels. With his exceptional talent, young age, and the potential impact he can bring to any team that signs him, it is anticipated that his next contract will surpass previous records in terms of its monetary value.

Infact, the impact of Shohei Ohtani's potential contract extends far beyond monetary value. The MLB team that ultimately signs him will gain a true game-changer, capable of altering the trajectory of an entire franchise.

