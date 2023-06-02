In 2010, the late Mindy McCready opened up about having regrets on not contacting the wife of MLB ace Roger Clemens, Debbie, while he was in an illicit relationship with her.

The romantic involvement between Clemens and McCready remained in the closet until 2008, when the New York Daily News unveiled their decade-long relationship. Their paths crossed in a rather unconventional manner: a 28-year-old Roger Clemens, then playing for the Boston Red Sox, encountered a 15-year-old Mindy McCready while she was performing at a karaoke club.

Despite Clemens being married with two children, he approached McCready, initiating a relationship that defied societal norms. The relationship between McCready and Clemens had its share of turmoil.

McCready said that Clemens' promises and stories were not accurate, leaving her feeling deceived. The revelations painted a picture of an affair built on false pretenses, causing McCready to question the authenticity of their relationship.

Reflecting on the affair, McCready expressed regret for not reaching out to Debbie Clemens earlier in an interview, acknowledging that she was misled by the stories told by Roger. The revelation shed light on the complexities and consequences of extramarital affairs, highlighting the emotional turmoil experienced by all parties involved.

"I wish she and I had spoken because I realize now that the stories I was being told from Roger weren’t exactly the truth." - Mindy McCready said.

Mindy McCready took her own life

Mindy McCready's life came to a tragic end on Feb. 17, 2013, leaving a profound impact on her fans and inner circle.

Five years earlier, the media was consumed by the revelation of her affair with Clemens. Her subsequent struggles were well-documented, including multiple suicide attempts.

At the young age of 37, McCready's life was cut short when she was found dead on the front porch of her Arkansas home, the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During her musical career, McCready released five studio albums. Her last song, "I'll See You Yesterday," was released just a day after her death, serving as a poignant reminder of her talent and legacy.

