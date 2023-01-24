When does the MLB 2023 season start?

After a hectic offseason, attention has shifted to the beginning of the 2023 MLB season. While teams have been out of action since the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, activity around the league has not slowed down.

In what has been a historic offseason, teams have set a new record for contracts handed out, with teams eclipsing the $3.5 billion mark. The 2023 season will see several superstars in new uniforms, including Justin Verlander with the New York Mets and Trea Turner with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 2023 season is set to begin on March 30. This year’s Opening Day will see all 30 teams in action, with every team vying to dethrone the Astros as champions.

Before the season can start, players will need to report for spring training. For pitchers and catchers participating the World Baseball Classic, they will need to report to their teams on Feb. 13. Position players committed to the WBC will need to report to camp on Feb. 16.

For pitchers and catchers who are not participating in the event, they will need to arrive at training facilities between Feb. 15-17. All position players who are not in the World Baseball Classic, which will take place from March 8-21, will arrive at camp from Feb. 20-21.

Key dates for Major League Baseball's 2023 season

March 30, 2023 – Opening Day: All 30 teams will return to MLB action, which will be the first time since 1968 when all teams will play on Opening Day.

July 11, 2023 – All-Star Game: The 93rd edition of the MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The game will be hosted by the Seattle Mariners.

Oct. 1, 2023 – End of the regular season: Barring any postponements or other unforeseen schedule changes, the end of the 2023 season is set for Oct. 1.

October 3, 2023 – Beginning of the postseason: The playoffs are set to begin on Oct. 3.

Nov. 4, 2023 – Game 7 of the World Series: If necessary, Game 7 of the World Series is set for Nov. 4, 2023. Last season, the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6, which took place on Nov. 5.

