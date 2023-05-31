When does MLB All-Star Voting start for 2023? Date, start time and how to choose

The annual MLB All-Star Game is a fan favorite that features the best players in the league. This year's festivities will take place in Seattle, Washington at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Last season, the voting for the All-Star game ran from June 8 through June 30, with the game taking place on July 19, 2022. However, the whole process has been moved up a week earlier this time.

Voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star Ballot is set to begin on Wednesday, May 31 at 12:00 PM ET. Fan voting can be done via MLB.com, and each franchise receives at least one representative, allowing every fanbase to cheer for its own players during the event.

The voting for Phase 1 will take place from May 31 and end at 12:00 p.m. ET on June 22. However, there is a limit of five ballot submissions per single, valid email address.

Phase 2 of the All-Star voting will run from June 26 - 29, 2023.

How will the MLB All-Star voting work in 2023?

New York Yankees hitter Aaron Judge is expected to play in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game

In the first round of fan voting for the MLB All-Star game, the top two vote-getters in each position will advance to the next round. Fans can then choose the starters on each team by narrowing down these two options through another week of voting.

Once the starters have been decided upon, the reserve players will be picked through a player's ballot.

Meanwhile, the MLB Commissioner's Office will fill the remaining six spots on each roster, ensuring that every MLB team is represented for the grand event.

Some players may choose to withdraw from the All-Star Game if they are nursing injuries or not keen on taking part in the affair. Those players will then be replaced by others who finished behind them in both rounds of the voting.

