When does MLB Celebrity All-Star Game start? MLB All-Star week schedule, TV and streaming details

The 2023 MLB Celebrity All-Star game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 8 at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The highly-anticipated first pitch is at 10:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. PT).

The celebrity softball game will not be telecast live on TV but MLB Network will air the replay on Monday, July 10, at 10 a.m. ET. However, fans can live stream the matchup on Peacock, MLB.com and Fubo TV.

The annual Celebrity All-Star game will feature superstars from the music industry to the basketball court as some big names will take to the baseball field. The contest will also include some former MLB players.

The softball game is set to begin just after the MLB Futures Game concludes. Incidentally, the Futures Game is set to commence at 7 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Park itself.

Who is on the 2023 MLB Celebrity All-Star Game roster?

NBA star Donovan Mitchell

Here's a look at the superstars from various fields who are set to feature in the 2023 MLB Celebrity All-Star game:

Joel McHale - Actor

Adam Devine - Actor

Skylar Astin - Actor

Chloe Kim: Olympic gold medalist

Natasha Watley: Olympic gold medalist

Jennie Finch: Olympic gold medalist

Christian Nodal: Singer/songwriter

Yandel: Urban music legend

JoJo Siwa: Singer and social media influencer

Rodrygo: Brazilian soccer player

Natti Natasha: Singer/songwriter

The Miz: WWE superstar

JP Saxe: Artist and songwriter

Blessd: Reggaeton singer

Donovan Mitchell: NBA player

Zach LaVine: NBA player

Felix Hernandez: Former MLB All-Star

Bret Boone: Former MLB All-Star

Mike Cameron: Former MLB All-Star

Adam Jones: Former MLB All-Star

Ryan Howard: Former MLB All-Star

In 2022, the MLB Celebrity All-Star game was played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. It was one of the highlights of the All-Star weekend.

It will be interesting to see how the baseball-loving celebrities will fare this year.

