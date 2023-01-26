Hank Aaron, spent 23 years in Major League Baseball and was one of the greatest players of all time. Despite not attending high school, he still broke many MLB records and was a star player of his time.

At one point, Aaron was given a modest evaluation by scouts for having "little baseball experience." In the player's weakness section, the scouts mentioned "experience" while it was also mentioned in his scout card that he "did not attend high school."

Have a look:

Scout card for Hank Aaron. - Baseball in Pics

Aaron was an NL All-Star for 20 seasons.

Hank Aaron was inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982

It's possible that Aaron's greatest season was 1957. He won the National League MVP Award, hit.322 with 44 home runs and 132 RBIs, and helped the Atlanta Braves win their first World Series since 1914.

The Hank Aaron Award was established by MLB the same year to honor the best offensive players in each league. In 2002, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In honor of his achievements that honor Georgia's founders' principles, the Georgia Historical Society awarded him a 2010 Georgia Trustee.

Aaron's remarkable life was a study in dignity, character and courage. Watch a video tribute to the Hall of Fame legend.

Aaron was inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in 1988. He played for the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves in the National League (NL) for 21 seasons and the Milwaukee Brewers in the American League for two seasons.

The player held the majority of the important career power-hitting records for the sport at the time of his retirement.

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves

He beat Babe Ruth's long-standing MLB home run record and held the career mark for 33 years. He is one of just two players to have hit 30 or more home runs in a season at least fifteen times.

At the age of 86, Hank Aaron passed away in his sleep on January 22 at his home in Atlanta. Natural causes were given as the cause of death.

Poll : 0 votes