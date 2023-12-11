When MLB icon Derek Jeter revealed reason behind sporting stubble after years of clean-shaven style

Derek Jeter spent his entire 20-year MLB career with the New York Yankees from 1995 to 2014. During his playing days, the shortstop was also regarded as a fashion icon.

Jeter kept his signature clean shave going for years and became the face of the Yankees. He maintained his look even after his playing career.

However, in an interview with Men's Health in June this year, Jeter revealed how he embraced a stubble as his new look. The Hall of Famer said his face began to change after the COVID-19 pandemic:

"I didn't have facial [hair] until the Pandemic in 2020. I got lazy the first time I ever had a beard. So I do have a beard trimmer now."

After his retirement, Jeter served as the CEO and part-owner of the MLB's Miami Marlins from September 2017 to February 2022. He has also worked as an analyst.

A look at Derek Jeter's MLB stats and career honors

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter

The New York Yankees drafted Derek Jeter in 1992. He made his MLB debut for the team in May 1995.

Jeter racked up a whopping 3,465 hits and 260 home runs in 11,195 at-bats with a .310 batting average. He also added 358 stolen bases across 2,747 regular-season games.

In the postseason, Jeter recorded 200 hits and 20 home runs in 650 at-bats at a .308 batting average. He also posted 18 stolen bases in 158 games.

Across his 20-year MLB career, Jeter helped the Yankees win five World Series titles. He was also the World Series MVP when New York won the title in 2000. Moreover, Jeter won five Gold Glove awards and five Silver Slugger awards. He also earned 14 All-Star honors and won two AL Hank Aaron Awards.

In 2020, Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

