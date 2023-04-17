In June 2005, former San Francisco Giants star Barry Bonds was accused by former MLB player Ron Kittle of not wanting to play for white people in his memoir Tales from the White Sox Dugout.

As mentioned in the book, Kittle went up to Bonds in the visitor's clubhouse at Wrigley Field in 1993, asking him to sign a few jerseys for a cancer charity auction. Their encounter happened before the Giants-Cubs game, and Bonds reportedly refused to sign.

"I don't sign for white people," Barry Bonds said, according to Ron Kittle in his book.

Nevertheless, once it became news, the home-run king dismissed the allegations and lashed out at the former Chicago White Sox left fielder and designated hitter.

"Who is Kittle? How long did he play? He played in our league? Ha! Do you guys believe that? ... Do you guys know my life history a little bit? ... One, you insult my children, who are half-white. I was married to a woman who was white, so let's get real. I don't even know the guy. Tell him he's an ... idiot. Don't insult my family."

Barry Bonds was married to a Swedish lady, Susann Margrethe Branco, from February 5, 1988, to June 1994. The two officially divorced in December 1994. Barry and Susann share two children, Nikolai and Shikari.

Ron Kittle cleared the air after Barry Bonds slammed him

Former Chicago White Sox DH and left fielder Ron Kittle refused to back down from his claims in his book even after former San Francisco Giants star Barry Bonds attacked him for its content.

"It's the truth. I don't lie," Kittle told The Associated Press in a telephonic interview. "I tell it as it is. It's unfortunate it happened. And I didn't bring it up to sell the books. This was one of the rotten things that happened."

Ron Kittle's memoir, Tales From The White Sox Dugout, was co-written with Bob Logan, a former Chicago Tribune sports writer.

