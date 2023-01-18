During a game in 1983, Dave Winfield ended up killing a seagull that resulted in him getting arrested.

Below is the video of Winfield accidentally hitting the seagull:

"I turned and whipped and threw the ball, you know, to the batboy and a bird happened to be there, and it's unfortunate," Winfield said.

MLB legend Dave Winfield was throwing out warmup balls and one of them ended up hitting a seagull that resulted in its death. Winfield recalled just turning around, winding up and throwing the ball at the batboy. But the seagull got in the way, which he claimed was unfortunate.

ᗪOᑎKEYᕼᗩᑕK™ @DonkeyHack > & Dave Winfield was drafted by the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Vikings. Dave Winfield was drafted by the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Vikings. ⚾️>🏈&🏀 https://t.co/sdayJ5prTx

"Never before has one bird caused such a flap," said the CBC's Vicki Russell.

Reporter Vicki Russell jokingly stated that no bird before this seagull had ever caused such a ruckus. Indeed, it was quite the talk back then. Luckily, the day after his arrest, Winfield was released.

When Torontonians came to Dave Winfield's defense

The Hall of Famer got into a ridiculous situation where he was arrested in 1983 for harming a seagull.

"I think it's just making Toronto a laughing farce of the whole baseball league," said a Torotonian.

Many Torotonians were on Winfield's side and defended him by saying that his arrest for such a thing was ridiculous. They also thought that this would make Toronto a laughing stock to the rest of the league.

"Late this afternoon, the Crown attorney said he'll ask the court next week to drop the criminal charges because he doesn't think Winfield flew afoul of the law," Russell reported.

After the bird was examined by the Toronto Humane Society, it was declared that what had occurred was an accident. Dave Winfield was declared innocent of any animal endangerment.

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history It’s pretty crazy how athletic Dave Winfield was for such a large dude It’s pretty crazy how athletic Dave Winfield was for such a large dude https://t.co/Wthgvj0uS0

But that did not stop the former Cleveland outfielder from returning to Toronto and presenting a painting of seagulls. The painting was then auctioned and sold for $32,000. All the earnings from the auction went to the Easter Seals Society.

Poll : 0 votes