In March 2023, esteemed MLB veteran Reggie Jackson made headlines by revealing a surprising and controversial aspect of his illustrious career. Widely recognized as "Mr. October" for his remarkable postseason performances, Jackson admitted to a previously undisclosed cheating habit.

Throughout his career, Jackson had been celebrated for his exceptional hitting prowess, particularly during the high-pressure playoff games. His clutch performances and ability to deliver in crucial moments earned him a reputation as one of the greatest players in baseball history.

However, in a candid interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM radio, the former right fielder shared the darker side of his success. Referring to his slew of romantic affairs, Jackson said:

"As a man, I cheated a lot. It wasn’t hard for me to open my heart, but it was hard for me to be loyal. I won’t blame it on any excuse. I just cheated. I saw a pretty girl and I tried to sleep with her."

"Mr. October admits he cheated and lost a lot of wonderful women because of it, but he’s now in love and hasn’t ruled out getting married again." - Stern Show

In the aftermath of his revelation, Jackson found himself overwhelmed with a deep sense of remorse for his past actions. He recognized the gravity of the mistakes he had made and the hurt he had caused to others.

As he reflected on his behavior, Jackson realized that he had unintentionally let go of some truly wonderful ladies from his life.

The MLB veteran was previously married to a Mexican-American lady, Jennie Campos. The pair met while studying at Arizona State. Eventually, Reggie and Jennie tied the knot only to get divorced in 1973.

The former five-time World Series champion (1972-1974, 1977, 1978) also has a daughter named Kimberly out of wedlock who was born in the late 1980s.

Reggie Jackson is willing to remarry again

In the same interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM radio, National Baseball Hall of Famer, Reggie Jackson expressed his wish to get hitched again.

Currently, the 77-year-old has been dating a woman for some time.

"She’s a tremendous friend, I love the life and spending time with her"

Jackson spent 21 years in the major league before retiring in 1987 and after retiring from MLB, he worked closely with the New York Yankees as a special advisor.

However, on May 12, 2021, he transitioned to the Houston Astros and took on the role of a special advisor to owner Jim Crane.

The Astros had a successful season in 2022, ultimately winning the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies in a six-game series, marking Jackson's first championship as an Astros.

