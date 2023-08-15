When do MLB Playoff tickets go on sale? How to buy, best deals, and more

MLB Playoff Tickets will be going on sale eventually. The playoffs are always huge for baseball and the environment in the stadium is unmatched by any experience in sports. Having tickets, while costly, is extremely valuable. When can you buy them?

Generally speaking, MLB Playoff tickets do not go on sale until September or October. It's pretty challenging to sell tickets for games that don't exist yet. It's also very difficult to know which teams will have playoff games and where they'll be held without those teams having clinched their spots. That doesn't happen until at least late September in most cases.

Best deals on MLB Playoff tickets

There usually aren't promotions for MLB Playoff tickets. However, if you usually buy tickets from teams, they will often send you an email to sign up for a brief pre-sale. This can be used to get the cheapest seats there are.

MLB Playoff tickets aren't on sale yet

Furthermore, first-hand tickets are always cheaper. That means that team websites for the Baltimore Orioles or Atlanta Braves have the tickets and people can buy them first-hand from there. A ticket may cost you $125 there.

When it gets purchased and listed on a resale site like StubHub or SeatGeek, the price may jump to $150. This is a way for people to make money, so the prices are almost always higher on resale sites.

If possible, always buy straight from the team or the MLB. They will have the best deals available to you, even if they're still rather expensive.