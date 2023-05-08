New York Mets star Justin Verlander and his supermodel wife Kate Upton are a beloved married couple. The duo first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot and sparked dating rumors. Verlander's family dropped clues about the star pitcher's hush-hush romance with Upton.

Justin Verlander's grandfather confirmed in 2012 that Justin and Kate Upton were dating.

"I heard he has been on dates with a Sports Illustrated girl. I saw a photo — she's beautiful," he said. "They make a good looking pair because he's a good looking man too."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Upton and Verlander were always spotted together in public. In 2014, Upton posted their picture from a vacation.

"Thanks for showing us around the #greenmonster #fenwaypark"

Verlander and Upton reportedly got engaged in 2016.

Justin Verlander congratulated Kate Upton on her third

SI swimsuit cover

Verlander tweeted his support for his supermodel lady love after Upton earned her third Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in 2017. He acknowledged how fortunate he was to have her.

"Congrats to my amazing fiancée @KateUpton on being named to the #siswim17 cover! You're so incredible! #luckyman #happyvalentinesday #thrice," he wrote.

Verlander married Upton in Tuscany, Italy, just a few days after the Houston Astros and him won the World Series in 2017. Upton donned a classic long-sleeved lace white Valentino gown to the private outdoor ceremony. In 2018, the couple welcomed an adorable daughter Genevieve.

In 2022, the Verlanders stole the show at MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet.

New York Mets introduce Justin Verlander

The Houston Astros and Verlander won the 2022 World Series after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. Naturally, Upton and their young daughter Genevieve attended the series to support Verlander.

Following the win on Nov. 5, Upton crashed Verlander's post-game interview and was asked if she wants her husband to retire. She replied:

"I love watching my husband do what he loves … to see him do his craft. He's such an artist out there when he's pitching. When he's pitching it's truly so creative. It's such an art and we're so honored to be a part of that."

Recently, Upton threw a jungle-themed birthday bash for Verlander.

Poll : 0 votes