Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis are one of the most loveable couples in baseball.

Jeter, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021, surprised Hannah with an adorable speech in Cooperstown. Giving shoutouts to special women in his life, which includes his three daughters too, Jeter said:

"I couldn't be luckier—let me say it again, let me clarify—I couldn't be luckier that our paths crossed when they did. I love you so much and, you know, there's been nothing more fulfilling in my life than building our future and our family together."

Here's a picture of Hannah and their little girls attending Jeter's induction ceremony in Cooperstown.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Jeter and Hannah share a cute love story. In 2012, they initially crossed paths through mutual friends. The pair began their relationship in secret, only sometimes showing up together or sharing details of their relationship in interviews. They got married in July 2016 after officially announcing their engagement in November 2015, and since then, four kids have been born.

Their three daughters are Bella Raine, Story Grey, and River Rose.

Derek Jeter has since welcomed a baby boy

Derek Jeter shared the news of the arrival of his baby on Instagram. The boy's name, Kaius Green Jeter, and birthday were written in white letters over a black backdrop in his message.

"Welcome to the world lil [email protected]," Jeter wrote in the caption.

Derek Jeter played for the New York Yankees for the whole of his 20-year Major League Baseball (MLB) career.

Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. He garnered 396 out of 397 votes (99.75%), the second-highest percentage in MLB history (behind his teammate Mariano Rivera), and the most by a position player.

From September 2017 until February 2022, he served as both the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.

