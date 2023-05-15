New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is one of the greatest baseball players of all time. In 2022, he spoke about his horrible experiences and disclosed how he faced racial prejudices as he was growing up in America.

When asked about his experience of being a biracial man and by being called the N-word, Jeter said:

"A dose of reality. Regardless of how much success you may think you have, there’s always going to be ignorant people. It’s not just erased because you’ve had any level of success."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former shortstop has mixed racial ancestry. Jeter was born to a black father, Sanderson, and a white mother, Dorothy.

Derek Jeter hopes things will change

Jeter had his share of challenges before becoming the revered captain he is now. He was born into a middle-class family in an era when mixed-race unions weren't all that prevalent.

In another interview, Jeter said:

“I’m not the darkest brother in the world. But I’ve been pulled over driving down the street growing up. I’ve been accused of stealing things from stores. We’re not here to go back and forth of whose stories are worse, but that’s just how it is and how it’s been. You wish things would’ve changed by now, but that’s not the case."

The legendary player proved that one is not known by its race but his achievements and hardwork, and has been an inspiration to many MLB fans and young baseball players.

He played for the New York Yankees for the whole of his 20-year Major League Baseball career, and garnered 396 out of 397 votes (99.75%), the second-highest percentage in MLB history (behind his teammate Mariano Rivera), and the most by a position player.

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

He was alo inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. From September 2017 until February 2022, he served as both the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.

Poll : 0 votes