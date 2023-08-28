Paul Skenes' girlfriend and popular LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has always promoted female athletic empowerment.

As such, in an interview at the College World Series, Dunne offered heartfelt words for young girls aspiring to become pro athletes.

When asked about how she uses gymnastics to promote athletics in female athletes, Dunne told Hurrdat Sports:

"It's really important, I really want to let younger girls know that they could have it all. They can be a successful athlete, be a great student and be a savvy business woman as well."

Speaking of getting featured in Sports Illustrated, Dunne said:

"It was surreal. I got off the phone and screamed immediately."

And Olivia Dunne sent a further message:

"You're more than your sport, that's really important to remember."

Olivia Dunne's Sports Illustrated swimsuit debut

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has been in the news a lot lately after making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

In April, Dunne agreed to a NIL contract with SI. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue featured female athletes, fashion models, and celebrities, thus from all of her partnerships, working with them was definitely the biggest.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skene have recently acknowledged their relationship. Skenes said he met Dunne through friends, who were dating each other's roommates.

Skenes also mentioned how admirers would follow them everywhere they went and approach them for photographs and signatures. Here's what he said to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge by ourselves, there's probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever."

Prior to being selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in this year's draft, the 21-year-old played collegiate baseball for the LSU Tigers and Air Force Falcons.

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

Skenes was selected by the Pirates in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft as one of the top prospects, receiving a $9.2 million signing bonus.