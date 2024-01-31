When Phillies star Bryce Harper's $500,000 relief donation aided native land Las Vegas and adopted hometown Philadelphia during COVID-19 crisis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bryce Harper decided to do what he could to help his "two hometowns" of Las Vegas and Philadelphia. The slugger was born in Las Vegas and now lives in Philly, and he decided to try helping both of them out during the crisis.

Direct Relief is a charity and the Harpers used it to raise $500,000 in relief. The charity's statement says that they are:

“A humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies -- without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay."

It was an extremely successful venture for the Philadelphia Phillies superstar, who partnered with Direct Relief, Three Square and Philabundance to make this happen. It made a great impact at a time of immense need.

Bryce Harper wanted to do his part to "Battle the effects of the virus in Vegas and Philly"

Former Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper knew during COVID-19 that people were struggling. Everything was shut down and people were having a hard time making enough money for food and other necessities.

Bryce Harper made impact with charity work

The Harper family said in a statement:

“We are blessed to be together as a family during this pandemic but realize many do not have the same luxury. Las Vegas will always be my family’s first home. Philadelphia, our home away from home, welcomed us with open arms from day one.

"These communities mean so much to us, and Kayla and I want to do our part to help battle the effects of the virus in Vegas and Philly.”

Thanks to Harper's success as an MLB player, he'd been able to make enough money to be able to afford the lull that COVID brought on. Others hadn't been so lucky, and it was his goal, one he achieved, to help them out.

