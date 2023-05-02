In an October 2017 Vanity Fair interview, pop icon Jennifer Lopez looked back on her special first date with former New York Yankees star and her ex-boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

Apparently, the duo bumped into each other in Beverly Hills in 2017, 12 years after they met at a baseball game at Shea Stadium in Queens, New York.

And, a few days later, Jennifer and Alex decided to meet up again at Hotel Bel Air.

“He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!” Lopez said. “I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I’m not. I just listen. So he’s talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn’t normally talk about on a first date."

The part that caught the readers' attention the most was when Lopez talked about how Alex was uncertain if their outing was actually a romantic date.

"I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date."

Clearing the air, A-Rod responded by saying:

“I didn’t know if it was a date. Maybe we were seeing each other at night because of her work schedule. I went in uneasy, not knowing her situation.”

They dated for four years before getting engaged in March 2019 in the Bahamas. However, the pair separated on April 15, 2021, shocking MLB fans.

Alex Rodriguez is currently dating Canada-based fitness influencer

New York Yankees legend, Alex Rodriguez; Canada-based fitness expert, Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Right after the headline-making split between global superstar Jennifer Lopez and former Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez, the 53-year-old singer moved on quickly. She married her ex-fiance and Academy Award-winning actor Ben Affleck in July 2022.

Meanwhile, A-Rod moved on with fitness influencer Kathryn Padgett. Alex and Kathryn dated for a few months before eventually breaking up.

Currently, Rodriguez is dating another Canada-based fitness influencer and a mom of two, Jaclyn Cordeiro.

"Instagram Official! Alex Rodriguez, GF Jaclyn Cordeiro Pose With His Kids." - Breaking Celebrity News

Alex and Jaclyn are often spotted together at Minnesota Timberwolves games. A-Rod is one of the minority owners of the Timberwolves.

