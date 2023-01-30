MLB legend David Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022. "Big Papi" once tested positive for a banned substance during anonymous testing in 2003 and his illustrious career was marred due to the same.

The Red Sox player received a lot of criticism as a result, and he once hit back at those who felt he was guilty of using PEDs.

In 2015, Ortiz responded to the accusations and gave his side of the story on The Players' Tribune website.

"In some people's minds, I will always be considered a cheater. And that is bulls**t," he wrote.

"Nobody in MLB history has been tested for PEDs more than me. You know how many times I’ve been tested since 2004? More than 80. They say these tests are random. If it’s really random, I should start playing the damn lottery."

Ortiz asserted that he had never been informed of the substance for which he tested positive.

"If you think I’m full of it, go to your kitchen cabinet right now and read the back of a supplement bottle and honestly tell me you know what all of that stuff is. I’m not driving across the border to Mexico buying some shady pills from a drug dealer. I’m in a strip mall across from the Dunkin’ Donuts, bro.

"Say whatever you want about me — love me, hate me. But I’m no bulls***ter. I never knowingly took any steroids... If you think that ruins everything I have done in this game, there is nothing I can say to convince you different."

Fans were confused about David Ortiz’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame

Some people lent their support to Big Papi and considered him a worthy Hall of Famer, while some believed the opposite.

David Lombardi @LombardiHimself David Ortiz tested positive for PEDs and Barry Bonds didn't. Guess which one made the Hall of Fame David Ortiz tested positive for PEDs and Barry Bonds didn't. Guess which one made the Hall of Fame

"David Ortiz tested positive for PEDs and Barry Bonds didn't. Guess which one made the Hall of Fame" – David Lombardi

With 541 career home runs, Ortiz was a clutch hitter and fan favorite who helped the Boston Red Sox win three titles. Despite having worse career stats than Bonds and failing a drug test in 2003, he passed the 75% mark to be chosen in his first year of candidature for the Hall of Fame.

David Ortiz - Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees star and David Ortiz's former teammate Alex Rodriguez also congratulated him and was present at his induction ceremony in Cooperstown.

Big Papi… A Hall of Fame player on the field. A Hall of Fame person off of it. What a great honor to witness your induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. I’m proud to call you a brother and friend. ❤️ @davidortiz – Alex Rodriguez

In 2004, Ortiz was selected for his first All-Star Game and went on to win his first Silver Slugger Award. He finished the season with 41 home runs, 139 RBI, and a batting average of.301. He set a new team record with 54 home runs in 2006 after leading the major leagues with 148 RBI in 2005 and finishing a career-best second in the AL MVP voting.

Poll : 0 votes