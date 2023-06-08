In 2008, Boston Red Sox veteran Roger Clemens' extramarital flame, Mindy McCready was accused of leveraging their scandalous affair for professional gain. The lawyer of Brian McNamee, Clemens' former trainer who accused Clemens of using steroids pointed fingers at McCready.

According to an article published by the New York Daily News in April 2008, it was reported that Roger Clemens and the late country singer Mindy McCready were involved in a romantic relationship.

The exact timeline of Clemens and McCready's relationship is somewhat disputed, but it is generally believed to have begun when McCready was around 15 or 16 years old and Clemens was married with children.

At the time, Clemens was playing for the Boston Red Sox. Their relationship reportedly lasted for several years and included an alleged sexual involvement, although both parties denied a physical relationship until McCready publicly acknowledged it later. McCready also said that Clemens took her on trips and provided financial support.

Clemens' scandalous affair with McCready hit the press at a time when the former pitcher was already embroiled in legal conflict in the wake of his PED controversy.

Brian McNamee, who used to work as Clemens' trainer, stated to Mitchell Commission that he had administered steroids and human growth hormone (HGH) to Clemens several times while he played for the Blue Jays and Yankees.

However, Clemens strongly denied these accusations made by McNamee. In February 2008, Clemens testified before the United States Congress and swore under oath that he had never used steroids or HGH. Clemens filed a slander lawsuit against McNamee in January 2008.

Encashing the Mindy McCready controversy, Brian McNamee's attorney, Richard Emery was willing to whip up a defense strategy for his client.

"He has accused my client of damaging that reputation," Emery said. "He claims he was as American as apple pie and a family man, but if the allegations are true than you cannot blame my client for damaging his reputation."

However, Emery made it crystal clear that he certainly was not any way responsible for leaking the news to any publication:

"If the case goes to trial, we'll be calling [McCready] to the stand. This all started with McCready as far as I know. She wants to revive her career."

The revelation of Roger and Mindy's relationship caused a significant media frenzy, with Clemens facing scrutiny and public criticism for his involvement with a minor.

Roger Clemens released a half-hearted statement following Mindy McCready's death

Roger Clemens: Lake County Captains v Lexington Legends

Mindy McCready passed away on Feb. 17, 2013, at the age of 37. Her death was ruled a suicide.

However, former MLB star, Roger Clemens who had an extramarital affair with her released a half-hearted statement following McCready's death.

"Yes, that is sad news. I had heard over time that she was trying to get peace and direction in her life," Clemens' statement read. "The few times that I had met her and her manager/agent they were extremely nice."

Apart from being scrutinized for his alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs, Roger Clemens' relationship with McCready remains a significant part of his personal history.

