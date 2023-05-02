In June 2021, former two-time World Series champion Roberto Alomar faced scrutiny over alleged sexual misconduct by a former female Toronto Blue Jays volunteer Melissa Verge.

As per the lady, the incident happened when she was just a mere 18-year-old girl working at a Toronto Blue Jays kids camp in 2014.

Mellissa has been a die-hard baseball fan. So, when she attended Ryerson University in Toronto, she joined a Jays kids camp. That is where Verge met Roberto Alomar and the former second baseman took her on a tour of the Rogers Centre.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per the lady, when the duo was in the weight room, Roberto approached her from behind.

"He was just rubbing against me from behind,'' Melissa recalled the unfortunate day. "I could feel him against me and I could kind of hear him breathing. Physically, I didn't want to be there at all. I just wanted to leave and go back out to the camp.''

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff MLB has banned Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar from working in the league after investigation into 2014 allegation of sexual misconduct MLB has banned Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar from working in the league after investigation into 2014 allegation of sexual misconduct https://t.co/P79itSRNXu

"MLB has banned Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar from working in the league after investigation into 2014 allegation of sexual misconduct." - B/R Walk-Off

Following the disclosure, the league enlisted the help of an independent legal firm to conduct an investigation. After MLB assessed all the evidence, Alomar was terminated as a consultant by MLB and added to the league's list of disqualified individuals.

Roberto Alomar was shocked by the alleged sexual assault allegations

Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays

Former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Roberto Alomar, who played with the team from 1991-1995, was taken aback by the alleged sexual assault allegations against him.

Taking to Twitter, he expressed his grievances.

"Disappointed, surprised and upset. With the current social climate, I understand why Major League Baseball has taken the position they have,” he wrote. “My hope is that this allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly. I will continue to spend my time helping kids pursue their baseball dreams. I will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Apart from being banned by MLB, Alomar was also removed from his role as a special assistant with the Toronto Blue Jays. Furthermore, the team announced that they will no longer be associated with him in any way.

Poll : 0 votes