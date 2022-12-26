Roger Clemens, the charismatic pitcher who seemed destined for the Baseball Hall of Fame, was charged in 2010 on allegations that he lied to Congress when he claimed he never used performance-enhancing drugs.

In 2006, Clemen’s agent Randy Hendricks denied the allegations and strongly refuted that Clemens had used PEDs, reports the Chicago Tribune.

"Roger says it is all nonsense. He said the pitcher "takes vitamin B-12 shots and will pass every [drug] test."

The indictment dealt Major League Baseball yet another setback as it dealt with the fallout from the so-called steroid era, which saw hundreds of players utilize performance-enhancing substances up until early 2000s without fear of punishment.

Additionally, Clemens's amazing descent from grace continued, which included his admission of adultery against his wife and public revelations linking him to other women.

Roger Clemen’s involvement in the PED scandal

In 2006, it was reported that Clemens was allegedly one of several athletes who used PEDs, according to former pitcher Jason Grimsley's federal affidavit.

A Twitter argument was once initiated by Roy Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who retired in 2013 with 203 victories. Halladay claimed that Clemens and Barry Bonds don't belong in Cooperstown.

Roy Halladay @RoyHalladay When you use PEDs you admit your not good enough to compete fairly! Our nations past time should have higher standards! No Clemens no Bonds! When you use PEDs you admit your not good enough to compete fairly! Our nations past time should have higher standards! No Clemens no Bonds!

Clemens was an 11-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. Throughout his career, he received seven Cy Young Awards, the most of any pitcher in history. Clemens was renowned for intimidating batters with his hard-throwing pitching technique and aggressive competitive spirit.

Long Island Ducks v Sugar Land Skeeters

Clemens made his Major League Baseball debut in 1984 with the Red Sox, whose pitching rotation he led for 12 years. He set an MLB record by striking out 20 hitters in a single game in 1986, winning the American League (AL) Cy Young Award, the AL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award, and the All-Star Game MVP Award.

Kevin Gausman @KevinGausman So Bonds, Clemens and A-Rod have to get in too then right?! I would love to be a fly on the wall for some of these convos So Bonds, Clemens and A-Rod have to get in too then right?! I would love to be a fly on the wall for some of these convos

His prospects of being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame were harmed by the PED scandal. Throughout his ten years of eligibility, he never received the necessary 75% of votes, concluding with 65.2% in 2022.

