In July 2009, former Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington tested positive for cocaine. However, the news hit the press when former Sports Illustrated MLB writer Jon Heyman reported it on March 17, 2010.

As a next step, Ron's former employee, the Texas Rangers, organized a meeting where Washington acknowledged the positive drug test results and said:

"Any attempt to try to explain it is going to sound like excuses. There is no right way to explain something wrong, and I did wrong. Was it tension? Maybe. Anxiety?''

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, in an interesting revelation, he mentioned how he made a surprising move by alerting the MLB Commissioner and Texas Rangers following his failed drug test. Washington said of his unique decision to come clean:

"It was the right thing to do. I couldn't deal with the result to come back positive and be a shock to those who've shown faith in me.''

Owing to his honesty, the Rangers didn't sack him and he continued to be the team's manager until 2014, before filing his out-of-the-blue resignation.

Ron Washington announced his resignation from Texas Rangers' managerial position

Texas Rangers v Houston Astros: HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 09: Yu Darvish (11) of the Texas Rangers gives the ball to manager Ron Washington (38) as he leaves the game in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on August 9, 2014, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On September 5, 2014, Ron Washington announced his resignation as manager of the Texas Rangers, citing personal reasons. Then on September 18, 2014, he announced that he had been having an extramarital affair, and had resigned to reconcile with his family.

Finally, in 2017, Washington joined the Atlanta Braves as a third base coach and led the team to a World series title in 2021.

Poll : 0 votes