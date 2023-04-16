On September 5, 2014, former MLB player and coach Ron Washington relinquished his managerial role at the Texas Rangers.

"Today, I have submitted my resignation from the job I love – managing the Rangers – in order to devote my full attention to addressing an off-the-field personal matter," Washington said in a statement. "As painful as it is, stepping away from the game is what's best for me and my family."

Next, on September 18, 2014, Washington came clean about his extramarital affair which led to him announcing his resignation in a press conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I was not true to my wife after 42 years. I broke her trust,” Ron said. “I’m here today to own that mistake and to apologize to her and to those I disappointed and those who have trusted in me.

“I made a mistake and I’m embarrassed more than I’ve ever been in my life. All I ask for is your forgiveness and your understanding. I also ask that you respect our privacy. This matter is certainly personal and we’re trying to put it behind us.”

"Ron Washington admitted to cheating on his wife at a Thursday afternoon regarding his recent resignation as Texas Rangers manager." - FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

After confessing his marital infidelity, he walked out without answering any media questions. Further, he requested for privacy since the matter was personal and he was trying hard to put it behind him.

Ron Washington's return to the MLB managerial role

Third base coach Ron Washington (37) of the Atlanta Braves talking to shortstop Dansby Swanson #7 at third base during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

After a short period of time, Washington was selected to be the Oakland Athletics' infield coach on May 21, 2015. Two months later, in August, he was promoted to third base coach by the organization.

In October 2016, it was revealed that Washington was a candidate for the head coaching position of the Atlanta Braves. Nevertheless, the team offered Washington the opportunity to be the team's third base coach, replacing Bo Porter.

GSN @GASportsNow Ron Washington is a World Series champion. Ron Washington is a World Series champion. https://t.co/oksQYLlvxH

"Ron Washington is a World Series champion." - GSN

On November 2, 2021, Washington achieved his first World Series title in his role as third-base coach for the Atlanta Braves.

Poll : 0 votes