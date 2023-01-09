Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay died in a plane crash and nosedived into the Gulf of Mexico in 2017. According to Halladay's postmortem report, his body had significant amounts of morphine, amphetamines, antidepressants, sleep aids, and alcohol.

Rumors had spread that the accident might have been a suicide. Brandy Halladay, Halladay's wife, fiercely claimed that her husband had not intended to commit suicide.

“She said there was no way he committed suicide,’’ Barr said, “he wasn’t in that dark of a place. She wants to put that storyline to rest. If the plane was hurtling down, and he was trying to pull the nose up from the dive, that shred of evidence doesn’t support that theory," reported USA Today in 2020.

At the Rogers Center, Halladay and his wife Brandy sponsored a program called Doc's Box that allowed kids and families from the Hospital for Sick Children to watch a game in a VIP box. As part of his contract with the team, Halladay also made a $100,000 annual donation to the Jays Care Foundation.

Halladay was nominated by the Blue Jays on numerous occasions for the Roberto Clemente Award and in 2008 for the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award by the Major League Baseball Players' Association for his humanitarian work.

Roy Halladay - one of the best pitchers of his generation

Halladay was without a doubt one of the best pitchers of his generation. Roy Halladay, who was a dominant force throughout the 2011 season, decided to retire at the age of 36 after struggling with ailments in the previous two years and posting a combined record of 15–13 with a 5.15 ERA in 38 starts.

I keep telling my dad flying the Icon A5 low over the water is like flying a fighter jet! His response..... I am flying a fighter jet!! - Roy Halladay

In the contemporary era, Roy Halladay was a throwback pitcher who won the Cy Young award - one in 2003 with the Toronto Blue Jays and another in 2010 with the Philadelphia Phillies. He went 21-10 with a 2.44 ERA in the regular season in 2010, making it one to remember.

