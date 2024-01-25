When Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers donated $1,000,000 to victims of earthquakes that shook Japan’s western coast

Despite inking the largest contract in pro sports history late last year, Shohei Ohtani remains one of the most humble stars around. Recently, the newly minted Dodgers star provided some big-time relief to those in need in his homeland.

On New Year's Day, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake shook the western coast of Japan. The deadliest quake in Japan since 2016, the disaster claimed over 200 lives and injuried more than 1,200 individuals on the country's Noto Peninsula.

"The power of the M7.5 earthquake in Japan can be seen in just how much the ground moved in the Noto peninsula. It rose up by more than 4 meters (13 ft) in places and moved sideways by over a metre. [Geospatial Information Authority of Japan (GSI)]" - Massimo

Despite gearing up for his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani quickly sprung into action. The 29-year-old reigning MVP quickly committed about $1 million in tandem with the Dodgers. The money will be used to support victims and repair destroyed infrastructure across the affected area.

Though Ohtani's home prefecture of Iwate was not affected, the two-way superstar has a record of helping out his homeland. Last November, Ohtani donated some 60,000 gloves to youth baseball programs in Japan. Moreover, the stud made an undisclosed donation to help supply masks across the nation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the terms of a complex deferral deal, $680 million of Ohtani's $700 million will be reserved and paid out on an incremental basis upon the completion of his contract in 2034. Set to take a mere $2 million in salary next season, that sum wil represent a pay cut of some $28 million compared to his salary as a member of the Los Angeles Angels last season.

Shohei Ohtani's humility is reflected through his selflessness

One would think that a man of his status, wealth and influence would try and keep as much of his earnings as possible for himself. However, Shohei Ohtani is different. Time and again, he has shown his eagerness to help others. Now, set to feature in the biggest season of his career, Ohtani is the best example of the age-old saying, what goes around, comes around.

