Shohei Ohtani, a pitcher and hitter for the Los Angeles Angels is one of the top MLB stars. Ohtani’s pedigree was once doubted by MLB scouts, and they were worried about the two-way star’s abilities on the field.

In a 2018 interview, Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports was told by one scout:

"He's basically like a high school hitter because he's never seen a good curveball. He's seen fastballs and changeups. And you're asking a high school hitter to jump to the major leagues?" as per theScore.

"You don't learn on the job in the major leagues," another scout said. "You can't."

In the modern game of baseball, being an outstanding pitcher and hitter is a rare talent. However, Ohtani’s remarkable throwing and hitting skills aren't the only reason why fans adore him.

Céspedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ Ohtani gives up a hit, gets a standing O



Even the Dodger fan tipped his cap Ohtani gives up a hit, gets a standing OEven the Dodger fan tipped his cap https://t.co/q5KNJlYvV0

Ohtani gives up a hit, gets a standing O Even the Dodger fan tipped his cap – Cespedes Family BBQ

There are plenty of factors that make Ohtani a great baseball hero.

Shohei Ohtani is one of TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People for the year 2021

Given his exceptional MLB performances, Ohtani's inclusion in "TIME" magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2021 is hardly shocking. His skills are extraordinary. Despite this, he still acts modestly.

TIME's new cover: Shohei Ohtani is what baseball needs https://ti.me/3uZK7OK - TIME

Shohei Ohtani won the American League MVP Award unanimously in 2021 and was chosen for the All-Star team as a pitcher and hitter.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

As a result, he was able to make his mark in baseball history.

Showing the world that anything is possible 🏆 #TheresNoPlaceLikeSports -ESPN

Ohtani achieved the requirements of 3.1 plate appearances and one inning pitched per game in 2022. He surpassed the threshold of 586 at-bats and 166 innings pitched to become the first player in the modern era to qualify for both the hitting and pitching leaderboards in the same season.

Poll : 0 votes