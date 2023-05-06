News of an alleged relationship between former Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and TV personality Madison LeCroy first made the rounds in 2021, with the latter later conceding that they never actually met up in person and that it was only limited to conversations over the phone, during an exclusive with Page Six.

LeCroy did specify exactly when their conversations took place, but she added that she’s “talked to him randomly, but not consistent.”

LeCroy regretted opening up about her conversations with Alex in her social circles because the word just spread like wildfire after that. She compared it to a game of telephone because the rumors just took off.

"It was like a game of telephone” in her social circle, and “I told the wrong person” that she’d been in contact with A-Rod, LeCroy told Page Six.

The Southern Charm star described their relationship as "acquaintances" while also reiterating that at no point did either of them get physical.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me, never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance,” LeCroy said.

The New York Yankees star was still engaged to his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez back then, and the rumors of an affair evidently took a toll on the pair with them ending their four-year relationship two months later. The pair began dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019.

Alex Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy's current relationship

After his much-publicized split from pop icon Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez seems to have hit a home run with his new girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro. Rodriguez was first romantically linked to the Canadian fitness instructor in October 2022, according to Page Six.

Madison recently remarried in 2022 to Brett Randle after her first relationship with Josh Hughes ended. She has a son with Hughes named Hudson and plans to further grow her family with her new husband.

