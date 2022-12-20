Former first baseman Mark McGwire acknowledged in 2010 that he used steroids throughout the 1990s.

Yet, former St. Louis Cardinals skipper Tony La Russa remained in a state of denial knowing about McGwire’s PED use, who played with him in Oakland and St. Louis.

"Well, they can believe it or not. I don't really give a s---, to be honest," he said on St. Louis radio, reports ESPN. "If they think that I'm lying, then they think I'm lying,” La Russa added.

La Russa held various positions in the MLB from 1963 to 2022. He previously served as the manager of the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, and St. Louis Cardinals. La Russa managed his clubs for 33 years, winning 13 division crowns, six league championships, and three World Series.

Tony La Russa just didn’t defend Mark McGwire, but also power hitter Jose Canseco

When Canseco came to bat in 1988, Boston Red Sox supporters would yell "sterrr-roids," which infuriated La Russa.

"Apparently it doesn't bother Jose, but personally, I thought it was brutal," he told reporters. "And here's me the day before going on about how great the Boston fans were. A real cheap shot, if you ask me."

In an interview with the Associated Press in 2010, Mark McGwire revealed his involvement in the baseball drug scandal. MLB experienced astonishment following the incident.

During his playing career, the former Major League slugger acknowledged using steroids for around ten years. This included 1998, the year he established the record for the most home runs in a season.

"I wish I was never a part of it," McGwire said. "Just get rid of it. If it's better to have bigger suspensions, then they're going to have to change it."

McGwire, who was visibly distraught throughout the interview, added that he had intended to come clean as early as 2005 but had held back because he wanted to protect his family.

24 years ago today, Mark McGwire hits homerun no. 62 - breaking Roger Maris’ single season record. https://t.co/ChtO0YFXZT

During his 16-year career in Major League Baseball, McGwire established a reputation as one of the game's most productive home run hitters. At the time of his retirement, his 583 home runs during his playing career were the fifth-most in MLB history; they are currently ranked 11th.

