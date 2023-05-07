In 2009, former Toronto Blue Jays star Roberto Alomar opened up about allegations made against him by his former girlfriend Ilya Dall. Dall had filed a lawsuit against Alomar, claiming that he had sexual intercourse with her despite knowing he had AIDS.

Shooting down the allegations, Alomar told the New York Post:

“I’m in great health. I don’t talk about my personal life, but I don’t have that disease.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Alomar was not interested in delving into details about his relationship, he dismissed the allegation that he had AIDS. He further added that, if he was infected with the disease, he would not get married.

On June 1, 2009, Alomar married model and boutique owner, Maripily Rivera.

“My wife keeps me busy. She’s a trainer, too, and we’re looking forward to our lives together with our son. It’s a bright life,” - Alomar said.

Alomar had been sued by four women based on HIV allegations hurled at him.

Roberto Alomar and Rivera got divorced on July 12, 2011 due to several allegations by the former about domestic violence, including an instance of Alomar threatening her with a knife.

On December 12, 2012, Alomar married Kim Perks. Their first daughter was born in 2014. The family now resides in Toronto.

Roberto Alomar's baseball career

Wild Card Game - Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 04: Former Major League Baseball player Roberto Alomar throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the American League Wild Card game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on October 4, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Roberto Alomar's baseball career spanned across 17 seasons. During that time, he played for seven different teams. He was one of the best of his time in the 1990s. He started his career with the San Diego Padres and made his MLB debut in 1988. He retired with the Chicago White Sox in 2004. He has also played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks.

He was a three-time Toronto Blue Jays Player of the Year Award winner and two-time Cleveland Indians Man of the Year Award winner.

Alomar has bagged 12 All-Star titles and won two World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. He won the 1992 ALCS MVP award. He won 10 Gold Glove awards and four Silver Slugger awards.

He ended his MLB career with a .300 batting average, 2,724 base hits, and 474 stolen bases.

2011 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 24: Roberto Alomar gives his speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 24, 2011 in Cooperstown, New York. In 17 major league seasons, Alomar tallied 2,724 hits, 210 home runs, 1,134 RBI, a .984 fielding percentage and a .300 batting average. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

In 2011, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

"7/24/11: Second baseman and 10-time Gold Glove winner Roberto Alomar gives his acceptance speech at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction" - the official page of MLB posted on Youtube.

Poll : 0 votes