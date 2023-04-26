In a February 2019 Sports Illustrated interview, former LA Dodgers star Trevor Bauer contemplated on being treated as a social outcast his entire life. He was then playing for the Cincinnati Reds.

As published in SI, Trevor, who studied at Hart High School in Santa Clarita, was never invited to parties by his peers. He had a few friends in school and experienced bullying for his obsession with baseball. Additionally, Bauer's inability to sugarcoat words was also not liked by the majority of people.

“For the longest time, I just couldn’t figure out why everyone hated me,” Trevor said contemplating his social alienation. “I used to feel really bad for myself. Like, Why don’t I have any friends? Why don’t girls like me? Why does everyone s*** talk me? Am I really that bad of a person?”

Trevor Bauer, who played baseball in high school, also failed to mingle with his fellow teammates and thus chose to graduate after his junior season.

After graduating from high school, Bauer attended the University of California and joined the UCLA Bruins.

He was picked by the Arizona Diamondbacks third overall in the 2011 MLB Draft. Bauer made his MLB debut in 2012 with the team. Ever since, he has played in the MLB with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012), Cleveland Indians (2013–2019), Cincinnati Reds (2019–2020) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2021).

Trevor Bauer has joined Nippon Professional Baseball

Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a first-inning pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 18, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

On July 2, 2021, Trevor Bauer was put on administrative leave after a woman named Lindsay Hill accused him of sexual assault. A year later, MLB suspended him for 324 games without pay after conducting the necessary investigation.

Eventually, the LA Dodgersr released him on Jan. 12, 2023.

Currently, Trevor has joined NPB's Yokohama DeNA BayStars on an incentive-laden one-year, $4 million contract.

