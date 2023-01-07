Trevor Bauer, the former Reds Pitcher, has been reinstated from his suspension. But nobody could forget that in 2022 Bauer was fighting a legal case.

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

This was further detailed by the Washington Post, which was following up on the case.

“I don’t remember you ever asking me. ... The punching thing, I didn’t want that,” the woman who accused Bauer of assualt said.

In 2020, an Ohio woman appealed to the court for a temporary restraining order against Bauer. This led to the pitcher getting suspended for two years for violating the domestic violence and sexual assault policy in the MLB. Bauer then ended up counter-suing the woman for defamation.

The L.A. Dodgers officially cut ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer on Friday, who was given a suspension in July 2021 after accusations of sexual assault.

Two other women came up supporting the Ohio woman's claim and acted as witnesses. One of them, however, took back her claim after her identity was revealed to the public. The Ohio woman, though, continued to seek justice and gave up the recording of a phone call between her and Bauer. It revealed the conversation the two had about the alleged incident.

“I didn’t feel like I hit you that hard, you know?” Bauer said.

The call was 28 minutes long and Bauer admitted to hitting the woman but not realizing how hard he was hitting her. Bauer expressed remorse during the call and asked her if he could do anything for her. An independent arbitrator reinstated Trevor Bauer but he was promptly released by the Dodgers.

Trevor Bauer's investigator contacted the alleged victim's colleagues and friends

The Ohio woman who accused Trevor Bauer of sexual abuse had shown messages that revealed his investigators had contacted her colleagues. The message reads like this:

“Yo some investigator guy called me asking about you ... and like asked if I knew who you dated or had sex with with!”

It was revealed that the investigators had asked her former manager if they knew about her sex life or anyone she had dated. She also claimed that they asked her friends and colleagues if she ever dated any famous celebrity.

“I now know why women don’t come forward with this" the woman said.

The woman claimed this was a final effort by Bauer to embarrass her, so she will retract her case. She added that she now knows why women don't come forward if this is the way they are treated.

BREAKING NEWS TODAY Dodgers have finally announced their decision on Trevor Bauer -- they have chosen to release him.



Here is the Dodgers official statement press release today.



What is your reaction to this news? 🗣



#trevorbauer #baseball #Dodgers #baueroutage #mlb BREAKING NEWS TODAYDodgers have finally announced their decision on Trevor Bauer -- they have chosen to release him.Here is the Dodgers official statement press release today.What is your reaction to this news? 🗣 🚨 BREAKING NEWS TODAY 🚨 Dodgers have finally announced their decision on Trevor Bauer -- they have chosen to release him. Here is the Dodgers official statement press release today.What is your reaction to this news? 🗣 ⤵️#trevorbauer #baseball #Dodgers #baueroutage #mlb https://t.co/p8O8HUuHIr

Many believed the woman, but during the investigation by the MLB, there was no concrete advice that could be found against Bauer. Trevor Bauer's lawyers have claimed that the woman was trying to set up the pitcher and shared messages with her friends as evidence.

Bauer was not charged due to a lack of concrete evidence and the case was dismissed. However, the Ohio woman is determined to pursue the case and will be appealing it again.

