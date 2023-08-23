Nicole Kidman is an Australian-American producer and actress. Over the span of her four decades in the industry, Kidman's performances have served as inspirations to millions.

A six-time Golden Globe winner, Kidman has also been very impactful in her ventures off of the screen. Her philanthropy, such as her work as a UNICEF ambassador, has led her to be included in several "Top 100" lists throughout her life.

Arguably, Kidman's breakout role came in Moulin Rouge (2001). In the film, Nicole Kidman stars as cabaret actress Satine, who starts a relationship with a young English poet portrayed by Ewan MacGregor. The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards, and won two.

Recently, actress Vanessa Hudgens was asked by E! about her role in the recent musical drama Tick Tick Boom. After crediting director Lin Manuel Miranda for his work and support on-set, Hudgens was asked to name her favorite musical.

Hudgens, who is engaged to Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker, named Kidman's role in Moulin Rouge as her inspiration for taking up the starring role in the hit musical.

Although the pair are 27 years apart in age, this is not their first time in each other's spheres. Ahead of her role in the 2021 film Princess Switch 3, Kidman apparently coached Hudgens on dialect and accent use.

Both women have had some high-profile partners in the past. Hudgens dated Zac Efron, who she met during the filming of High School Musical, between 2005 and 2010. Nicole Kidman was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 until 2001. In 2006, she married Australian singer Keith Urban. She is also the daughter of Australian scientist Antony Kidman.

Nicole Kidman and Vanessa Hudgens compliment each other

Although they are seperated by a generation, the committment that both have shown to being at the top of the acting scene is admirable. Now that it has been noted that the two have worked together, and have interests in common, it is not hard to imagine the pair working together on some future projects that could prove to delight their legions of mutual fans.