Former MLB third baseman Wade Boggs once got caught up in the mesh of a scandal that caused strife between him and his former Red Sox teammates. The self-proclaimed 'sex addict' declared he was living the life of a monk after his separation and settlement with his erstwhile mistress Margo Adams.

Boggs was severely distracted by all the trifle that the four-year-long affair caused. Adams later won a monetary settlement for several road trips that the two took from 1984 to 1987. Adams filed a palimony suit against Wade Boggs demanding $500,000 for the wages she claimed to have lost while traveling with Boggs. Adams went onto disclose lewd details of the affair in a two-part Penthouse article where she showcased a disrobed picture of herself.

"So there won't be any more articles, books, movies, copyrights. Nothing. The depositions have been burned. It's over. The judge did a great job." - said Boggs.

"It's kind of sad when they talk behind your back." - Boggs said addressing the gulf the scandal created between him and his former Red Sox teammates.

Wade Boggs wanted to know if, after the scandal was done away with, his Red Sox teammates would once again want to revive their friendship with him.

'And if they do, I'll take it for what it's worth. You see, I would say a majority of them stood by me and offered what they could.'

According to Boggs, most of his friends stood by him in his times of trouble and offered him the best they could. Hence, if they were okay with he would obviously put in the effort to recover their friendship.

6th Annual Leather And Laces Celebration TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 30: Major League Hall of Famer Wade Boggs and his wife Debbie attend 6th Annual Leather And Laces Celebration at Jackson's on January 30, 2009 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

After the scandal subsided, Boggs remained married to his wife, Debbie Boggs, with whom he had two children too.

"If I lived any cleaner a life than I do now, I'd be a monk." - Boggs claimed.

Baseball fans supported Wade Boggs in his troubling times

Colorado Rockies v Boston Red Sox BOSTON, MA - MAY 26: Wade Boggs speaks during his uniform number retirement ceremony prior to the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park on May 26, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Despite receiving some hate at the ballpark, Wade Boggs was supported by most MLB fans.

"That really gave me the strength to keep going." - Boggs said.

He was voted into the All-Star Game. He went all over the country and received immense support and good wishes from fans who asked him to hold on and fight out of the situation.

