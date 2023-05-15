Wade Boggs, a Hall of Famer, pulled off an epic stunt in June 2016 by wearing his New York Yankees 1996 World Series ring to the Boston Red Sox's 1986 Appreciation Parade.

The Boston Red Sox were defeated in the World Series by the New York Mets in 1986. They did, however, come very close to winning the championship, with only one strike separating them from the title. As a result, three decades later, the team organized a parade through the streets of Boston to thank the people who backed them during the regular season and playoffs.

Now, Boggs who played in the Red Sox from 1982–1992 and was a part of the 1986 squad turned up at the celebration wearing his 1996 New York Yankees World Series ring.

BIGGEST SARCASM EVER!

FYI, the rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox is one of the most historic and intense rivalries in Major League Baseball (MLB). Dating back over a century, the rivalry has captured the attention and passion of fans from both cities.

Most importantly, the Yankees have won a record 27 World Series titles, while the Red Sox have won 9. This success has fueled the rivalry as both teams constantly strive to outdo each other.

One of the MLB fans, Gene Morris noticed the gravity of the situation involving Wade Boggs and took to Twitter to comment:

"Wade Boggs wearing the Yankees WS ring while honoring the '86 Sox is next level trolling. Sure, that was the plan."

Gene Morris @GeneMorris

The former third baseman opted for the Yankees in the dead end of the 1992 MLB season. He played a crucial role in helping the team secure their first World Series championship in 18 years against the Atlanta Braves.

It also turned out to be the only World Series title he clinched throughout his major league career.

Boston Red Sox retired Wade Boggs' jersey a decade later

Colorado Rockies v Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox retired their former third baseman Wade Boggs' jersey no. 26, 17 years after his MLB departure.

In an interesting analysis, the Tampa Bay Rays honored Boggs by retiring his jersey number before the Red Sox did, despite the fact that he only played for the Rays for two seasons (1998-1999).

Boggs' jersey was retired prior to the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park on May 26, 2016, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here are his other MLB career highlights and awards:

12× All-Star (1985–1996)

World Series champion (1996)

2× Gold Glove Award (1994, 1995)

8× Silver Slugger Award (1983, 1986–1989, 1991, 1993, 1994)

5× AL batting champion (1983, 1985–1988)

Boston Red Sox No. 26 Retired

Tampa Bay Rays No. 12 Retired

Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame

National Baseball Hall Of Fame (91.9% First Ballot-2005)

