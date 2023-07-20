When Wade Boggs' ex-girlfriend Margo Adams demanded $12,000,000 from Boston Red Sox legend as compensation cuting emotional distress

In 1989, Boston Red Sox legend Wade Boggs found himself at the center of media attention after his four-year extramarital affair with Margo Adams, an ex-California mortgage broker came to light. Although the affair had ended in 1988, its aftermath led to legal battles and a storm of negative press.

Apparently, following the end of their relationship, Adams took legal action against Boggs, filing a staggering $12 million lawsuit. She claimed emotional distress and breach of an oral contract, alleging that Boggs had verbally agreed to compensate for resigning from her job and accompanying him on MLB road trips.

As the legal proceedings unfolded, Boggs' reputation took a significant hit when Adams agreed to an interview with Penthouse magazine. There, Adams divulged details of her time with the Hall Of Famer, further tarnishing his public image. In response to the wave of negative publicity, Boggs denied many of Adams' claims and went on the offensive to defend himself.

Boggs also made a high-profile appearance on the widely watched ABC program 20/20 with Barbara Walters to present his side of the story. In Feb. 1989, the court decided to dismiss a substantial portion of Adams' initial demand, amounting to a staggering $11.5 million, citing that seeking compensation for emotional distress is not permissible.

Despite the setback, Adams' legal team remained resolute and continued to press on with their case. They maintained a demand for $500,000, which, although significantly reduced, still posed a considerable challenge for Boggs and his legal representatives.

Eventually, both parties chose to settle the remaining part of the lawsuit out of court later that year. The affair and subsequent legal drama undoubtedly had a lasting impact on Wade Boggs' public image. Despite his efforts to defend himself, the scandal left a stain on his reputation.

Margo Adams spilled the beans on Wade Boggs' reaction to her relationship with Steve Garvey

Boston Red Sox veteran Wade Boggs; Former Los Angeles Dodgers star, Steve Garvey

In April 1989, in a tell-all interview with Penthouse Magazine, Margo Adams bared her soul, recounting her date with former LA Dodgers star Steve Garvey while dating Wade Boggs.

As per Margo, she cordially accepted an invitation from Garvey to meet him in Texas when Boggs was about to meet his wife, Debbie, who was traveling all the way to Milwaukee to be by his side.

Hence Adams hatched a clever plan to ignite jealousy in Boggs. She accepted the invitation from Garvey, and it worked like a charm.

"I accepted Steve's offer only to make Wade jealous, and it worked,' Boggs said in the Penthouse interview. I told Wade about my date with Steve, and he hit the roof. He was upset. He wanted me to cancel my trip with Steve and go to Milwaukee instead.

"Steve was single at the time, and I felt better about going out with a single man. Steve Garvey is a wonderful man -- smart, very sexy, a great lover. As far as a lover, he's much better than Wade."

When Margo Adams eventually disclosed her meeting with Steve Garvey to Wade Boggs, the Hall of Famer could not contain his emotions and reportedly "hit the roof."

